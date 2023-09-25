Gilas Women's 3x3 withdraws from Asian Games

Gilas Pilipinas Women's head coach Patrick Aquino. UAAP Media/File.

The Gilas Pilipinas Women's 3x3 team has withdrawn from the Asian Games, head coach Patrick Aquino confirmed on Monday.

The team was supposed to make its debut this evening at the Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court in Hangzhou, China against Jordan.

However, they will not be able to do so after being left with just two players on their roster. Per Aquino, organizers did not clear their last-minute replacements, Marga Villanueva and Cielo Pagdulagan. The two players were supposed to replace Angel Surada and Camille Clarin.

Only Camille Nolasco and Louna Ozar were left in the women's 3x3 roster.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas for comment.

Meanwhile, the men's 3x3 team will compete this afternoon against Jordan.

