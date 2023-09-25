Gilas 3x3 downs Jordan to open Asian Games campaign

John Rey Pasaol (13) is one of the players for the Gilas Pilipinas Men's 3x3 team. UAAP Media/File.



The Gilas Pilipinas men's 3x3 team is off to a triumphant start in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

This, after they powered past Jordan, 13-8, in their first assignment in Pool A on Monday afternoon at the Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court.

Bryan Sajonia gave Gilas 3x3 a 3-2 lead and they poured it on from there, doubling up on Jordan, 12-6, off a John Rey Pasaol bucket with under two minutes left.

Akef Al Shiyyab cut the deficit to five, 13-8, but with only 26 seconds left, it was too late for Jordan to mount a comeback.

Sajonia had six points and eight rebounds, while Bismarck Lina added four points. Pasaol scored two and Justine Sanchez had one point and two boards for the Philippines.

The Gilas Men's 3x3 will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon against Chinese-Taipei, followed by a game against Hong Kong on Wednesday and powerhouse Mongolia on Friday.

The top teams in each of the four groups will advance to the quarterfinals, with the second- and third-ranked teams battling in a quarterfinal playoffs.

The Gilas Pilipinas Women's 3x3 team was forced to withdraw from its own tournament after organizers denied their appeal to replace two of their players.

RELATED VIDEO