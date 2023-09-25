Asian Games: PH bets miss podium in rowing, cycling

Filipina rower Joanie Delgaco. PSC-POC Media Pool.

Filipino athletes fell short of clinching podium finishes in the rowing and cycling events of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

This, after rowers Joanie Delgaco and Cris Nievarez, and cyclist Shagne Paula Yaoyao finished fifth, eighth, and seventh place, respectively, in their own sporting events at the tournaments held earlier Monday.

Delgaco finished at the fifth spot of the women’s single sculls event after clocking in eight minutes and 5.93 seconds.

She finished behind Anna Prakaten of Uzbekistan, Liu Ruiqi of China, Shiho Yonekawa of Japan, and Huang Yi Ting of Chinese Taipei.

Uzbekistan's Prakaten clinched gold after clocking in 7:39.05 in the 2,000-meter race, while China finished at 7:49.98 for the silver medal and Japan got the bronze after finishing at 7:51.88.

Despite this, Philippine Rowing Association president Patrick Gregorio lauded the 25-year-old Bicol native as she was the lone Southeast Asian in the final round.

“We should all be proud of Joanie’s feat,” Gregorio said in a statement. “Asian rowing final is a world-class field. To achieve a fifth-place finish is truly commendable.”

Meanwhile, Nievarez finished second in Final B of the men’s single sculls event, which was good for eighth overall.

He clocked in at 7:19.45, finishing behind Iraq’s Al-Khafaji who finished at 7:16.72.

China, Japan, and Hong Kong clinched the top three spots in the same tournament.

For Gregorio, these finishes still put them in a good spot to book a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“We will continue to focus. The Paris 2024 single sculls will have five Asian qualifiers,” he said.

“According to our coach, Shukrat Ganiev, both Joanie and Cris will have a good chance of qualifying for the Paris Olympics 2024 if we prepare and train well. The Asian Championship qualifying will be in Korea this April 2024.”

On the other hand, Yaoyao’s 1:57:22 was good for seventh place in the Women’s Cycling Mountain Bike.

China’s Hongfeng Li and Caixia Ma got the gold and silver medals, respectively, while Iran’s Faranak Partoazar finished with bronze.

Another Filipina, Ariana Evangelista, also graced the same tourney and was two laps behind.

"I'm happy with my result, I really did my best here and I didn’t expect to land in the top 10," said Yaoyao, a bronze medalist in MTB’s mixed relay in the Cambodia SES Games last May.

She competed in the UCI world championships along with Evangelista last month in Scotland but raced in her first Asian Games.