Asian Games: Inso claims bronze in wushu for PH's 2nd medal

Jones Llabres Inso claimed the Philippines' second medal of the 19th Asian Games when he won bronze in the men's taijiquan and taijijian all-round on Monday.

Inso's combined score of 19.486 was good enough for him to reach the podium in the competition held at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre.

Taekwondo's Patrick King Perez delivered the Philippines' first medal of the Asiad, taking the bronze in the men's individual poomsae on Sunday.

Inso placed second in the taijiquan with a score of 9.746, before ending up in fourth in the taijijian with 9.740.

China's Gao Haonan took gold with a score of 19.666, while Hui Tak Yan Samuel of Hong Kong grabbed the silver (19.493).

The bronze medal is a massive improvement for Inso, who finished 14th in the men's taijiquan and taijijian all-round in the 2018 edition of the Asian Games in Jakarta.



