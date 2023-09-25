Former Dota 2 world champions Team Spirit were too much to handle for Abed Yusop and his squad, Shopify Rebellion.
The North American squad placed second in DreamLeague Season 21 after losing to Team Spirit in the finals, 3-0, on Monday (Manila time).
Abed, who hails from Cavite, and the rest of Rebellion tried their best to claw their way back into the series, but the CIS team owned them without the chance to fight back, especially in Games 2 and 3.
Game 3 was a stomp, with a 39-17 kill score across the scoreboard.
Despite the loss, Abed on his Storm Spirit showed off with an 8-5 performance while dealing 26.7k damage on his rivals.
They took home $175,000 in cash prizes as second-placers. Spirit, meanwhile, bagged $300,000 as champions.
Rebellion had an impressive first-place finish in the groups with an 8-2 performance against Group A opponents.
Abed is the only Pinoy player who saw action in the tournament after Khim "Gabbi" Villafuerte of Entity could not compete due to visa and ping issues.
The NA squad will be preparing for The International: Dota 2 Championships which will be held in Seattle, USA next month.
ROSTERS:
SHOPIFY REBELLION
Artour "Arteezy" Babaev
Abed "Abed" Yusop
Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek
Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen
Tal "Fly" Aizik
TEAM SPIRIT
Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk
Denis "Larl" Sigitov
Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
Myroslav "Mira" Kolpakov
Yaroslav "Miposhka" Naidenov