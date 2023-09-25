Our run at DreamLeague Season 21 ends with a 2nd place finish 🥈



Congratulations to @Team__Spirit, deserved champions 👏



All eyes on TI 2023 in just over 2 weeks time - See you in Seattle 👀#ESLProTour pic.twitter.com/ocHym54dc0 — Shopify Rebellion (@ShopifyRebels) September 24, 2023

Former Dota 2 world champions Team Spirit were too much to handle for Abed Yusop and his squad, Shopify Rebellion.

The North American squad placed second in DreamLeague Season 21 after losing to Team Spirit in the finals, 3-0, on Monday (Manila time).

Abed, who hails from Cavite, and the rest of Rebellion tried their best to claw their way back into the series, but the CIS team owned them without the chance to fight back, especially in Games 2 and 3.

Game 3 was a stomp, with a 39-17 kill score across the scoreboard.

Despite the loss, Abed on his Storm Spirit showed off with an 8-5 performance while dealing 26.7k damage on his rivals.

They took home $175,000 in cash prizes as second-placers. Spirit, meanwhile, bagged $300,000 as champions.

Rebellion had an impressive first-place finish in the groups with an 8-2 performance against Group A opponents.

Abed is the only Pinoy player who saw action in the tournament after Khim "Gabbi" Villafuerte of Entity could not compete due to visa and ping issues.

The NA squad will be preparing for The International: Dota 2 Championships which will be held in Seattle, USA next month.

GG @Team__Spirit the 🐉 is too strong once again.

We may have lost this finals, but I am happy with how far we've come this event after a rough couple of months. Next up, TI! #Shoptillyoudrop — Tal Aizik (@talflyaizik) September 24, 2023

ROSTERS:

SHOPIFY REBELLION

Artour "Arteezy" Babaev

Abed "Abed" Yusop

Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek

Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen

Tal "Fly" Aizik

TEAM SPIRIT

Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk

Denis "Larl" Sigitov

Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov

Myroslav "Mira" Kolpakov

Yaroslav "Miposhka" Naidenov