UAAP to use challenge system in Season 85 basketball

UAAP Season 85 basketball commissioner Dickie Bachmann. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP Season 85 basketball tournaments will feature a coaches' challenge system, the league has announced.

As the UAAP's rules are based on FIBA guidelines, it will adopt the challenge system that has now been included in the latest rulebook released by the world governing body for basketball.

Coaches of the respective playing teams will have one challenge each for the whole duration of the match - regardless if their attempt would be successful or not.

"Basically, it's part of the new FIBA rules. And UAAP is 100 percent FIBA rules, so we added the challenge," said UAAP Season 85 basketball commissioner Dickie Bachmann during the league's basketball coaches meeting on Friday held at Adamson University.

The development was met positively by the league's tacticians. Both men's and women's tournaments will commence on Oct. 1 with double-headers for each division.

Assistant coach Potit de Vera of the men's defending champion University of the Philippines looks forward to the new add-on, which only the head coaches would have the opportunity to use.

"Given the privilege to have one, it's gonna be interesting how it's gonna be used by the head coaches, whether you win the challenge or not, you're just given one eh," said De Vera.

Meanwhile, Growling Tigresses bench tactician Haydee Ong is likewise positive about the new rule that benefits the teams.

"Especially for women's, malaking advantage for us especially on close games. So maganda 'yun na dinagdag 'yung coaches challenge," said Ong.