SSL: FEU upsets St. Benilde in thrilling 1st win

Far Eastern University pulled the rug from under College of St. Benilde with a stunning 5-set victory in the Shakey’s Super League at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.
The Lady Tamaraws had it 25-20, 24-26, 19-25, 25-22, 15-11, against the reigning NCAA women's volleyball champions.
Chenny Tagaod finished with 20 points, on 17 attacks and 3 service aces for FEU.
Despite being down 1-2 in 3 sets, the Lady Tamaraws blitzed their way to pocket the fourth set and went on to close out the Lady Blazers in the deciding fifth set.
