PNVF aligns goals with DepEd for Palarong Pambansa

Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Secretary General Donald Caringal (center), Executive Director Maria Louise Principe (in black) and Referees’ Commission Nestor Bello (in green) with Dr. Maximo Abalos (right) and Edward Masukat II of the Department of Education Palarong Pambansa Secretariat. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) recently met with the Department of Education (DepEd) to discuss the conduct of volleyball competitions in the Palarong Pambansa.

PNVF Secretary General Donald Caringal, Executive Director Maria Louise Principe and Referees' Commission Chairman Nestor Bello met with Dr. Maximo Abalos and Edward Masukat II of the DepEd Palarong Pambansa Secretariat to lay the foundations of the partnership that embed deep into grassroots sports through the Palaro.

"We are very excited to have a collaboration meeting with the DepEd-Palarong Pambansa Secretariat," said Caringal. "We were able to align our goals, especially with this type of partnership that will surely be successful."

The Palaro, like virtually all amateur sporting events, was shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DepEd has yet to decide on the Palaro's return in 2023, but both Caringal and Bello are confident that with Vice President and DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte's progressive approach, the games' revival would be expected soon.

"The PNVF, and the FIVB [International Volleyball Federation], are willing to cooperate with the DepEd to promote the sport to the youth," said PNVF President Ramon "Tats" Suzara, who, with Caringal, met earlier with newly-appointed Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Noli Eala to discuss volleyball for the sports agency's program.