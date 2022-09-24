MPL PH postpones Sept. 25 games amid typhoon threat

The crowd cheers during an MPL Season 10 match. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - MPL Philippines announced it is postponing games scheduled on Sunday, September 25, as typhoon Karding continues to intensify.

In a Facebook post, the league said it will reschedule the matches for the safety reasons.

"For the safety of our fans, players, and staff - the remaining Week 7 matches will be rescheduled to a later date," MPL Philippines said, adding that it will announce the new schedule soon.

Matches between Blacklist and Echo, and RSG Philippines and Nexplay EVOS were originally scheduled for day 3 of the regular season's 7th week.

Karding has intensified into a typhoon, based on state weather bureau PAGASA's latest weather bulletin.