Home  >  Sports

MPL PH postpones Sept. 25 games amid typhoon threat

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 25 2022 12:47 AM

MPL Philippines
The crowd cheers during an MPL Season 10 match. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - MPL Philippines announced it is postponing games scheduled on Sunday, September 25, as typhoon Karding continues to intensify. 

In a Facebook post, the league said it will reschedule the matches for the safety reasons. 

"For the safety of our fans, players, and staff - the remaining Week 7 matches will be rescheduled to a later date," MPL Philippines said, adding that it will announce the new schedule soon. 

Matches between Blacklist and Echo, and RSG Philippines and Nexplay EVOS were originally scheduled for day 3 of the regular season's 7th week. 

Karding has intensified into a typhoon, based on state weather bureau PAGASA's latest weather bulletin. 

Read More:  #KardingPH   Bagyong Karding   storm   MPL Season 10   MPL Philippines  