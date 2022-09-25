Karding washes out PBA Commissioner's Cup games

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA Commissioner's Cup games on Sunday, September 25 have been postponed due to Super Typhoon Karding, the league announced.
Originally scheduled on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena were games between Meralco and NLEX, and Converge ang Barangay Ginebra.
According to the PBA, the games will be rescheduled to a later date.
Also postponed is Leg 3 of the PBA 3x3 Season 2, set for September 26-27 at the Robinsons Antipolo.
Karding [international name: Noru] reached super typhoon status at 5 a.m. after a "period of explosive intensification" of 90 kph in 24 hours, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.
Signal No. 4 has been raised over the Polillo Islands in Quezon Province, while parts of Metro Manila and nearby areas are under Signal No. 3.
Games of the Shakey's Super League and the NCAA on Sunday were also cancelled.