Karding washes out PBA Commissioner's Cup games

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA Commissioner's Cup games on Sunday, September 25 have been postponed due to Super Typhoon Karding, the league announced.

Originally scheduled on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena were games between Meralco and NLEX, and Converge ang Barangay Ginebra.

According to the PBA, the games will be rescheduled to a later date.

Also postponed is Leg 3 of the PBA 3x3 Season 2, set for September 26-27 at the Robinsons Antipolo.

🚨🚨🚨 PBA BULLETIN



The PBA Commissioner’s Cup games today at the MOA Arena will be postponed due to Super Typhoon Karding.



Meralco vs. NLEX and Converge vs. Ginebra will be rescheduled to a later date.



Mag-ingat po tayong lahat! #PBAGameTayoDito pic.twitter.com/6fK485Wu04 — PBA (@pbaconnect) September 25, 2022

Karding [international name: Noru] reached super typhoon status at 5 a.m. after a "period of explosive intensification" of 90 kph in 24 hours, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

Signal No. 4 has been raised over the Polillo Islands in Quezon Province, while parts of Metro Manila and nearby areas are under Signal No. 3.

Games of the Shakey's Super League and the NCAA on Sunday were also cancelled.