Prince Caperal scored 19 points to lead Barangay Ginebra to a 95-85 victory over Phoenix Super LPG on Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

Stanley Pringle added 17 points, and Christian Standhardinger chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds as the defending All-Filipino champions staved off elimination.

(More details to follow.)