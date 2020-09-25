LOOK: Champion boxer Jerwin Ancajas gets his Navy Tigerstripes uniform

World junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas can now proudly declare himself a member of the elite Philippine Navy Seals.

Ancajas, who became an honorary member of the elite Naval Special Operations Group in July, received his Navy Tigerstripes uniform.

"Kakaiba ang pakiramdam. Mataas kasi ang tingin kapag naka-Tiger Shirt," said the 28-year-old native of Panabo, Davao del Norte.

"Kaya tuwang tuwa tayo na nabigyan tayo noon."

Ancajas trained at the Philippine Fleet Naval Base Heracleo Alano at Sangley Point, Cavite City, which is why he has become an honorary member.

Ancajas, currently training for a 9th title defense that could happen in a couple of months, is waiting to be cleared to fly to the US.