Football: AFF Suzuki Cup moved to April 2021

The AFF Suzuki Cup is now scheduled from April 11 to May 8, 2021 instead of this year.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed that it will push through then as we continue to hope and pray that everyone is safe from Covid19.

See you soon, Pilipinas! Ingat! 🇵🇭⚽️🐺 #OneBlood pic.twitter.com/ln7FywNH4Y — The Philippine Azkals (@TheAzkalsPH) September 25, 2020

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, the top football tournament in the Southeast Asian region, has been moved to April next year.

In an announcement, the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) said the competition will be held from April 11 to May 8, 2021, following the postponement of the tournament this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biennial tournament was originally scheduled for November 23 to December 31 this year.

The AFF Suzuki Cup Task Force Committee determined that the new schedule worked best to accommodate the domestic football schedules, and will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation to ensure the safety of the players and fans.

The committee wanted to stage the Cup in its full format -- played home and away across the qualifying countries -- provided that the conditions relating to the pandemic allow.

“We are delighted with the positive support that we have had from our Member Associations and that we have been able to find a suitable window next year to hold our most highly anticipated tournament," said AFF president Major General Khiev Sameth.

"While we are well aware that the fight against the global pandemic is not over, we are cautiously optimistic for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 to take place in its full format as we hope to deliver the best of ASEAN in the tournament next year.”

The Philippine Azkals made it as far as the semifinal round of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup. Vietnam is the reigning champion.