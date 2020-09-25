Commissioner Marcial maintains PBA support for Gilas program

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the league will maintain its commitment to support the country's international campaign.

This includes Gilas Pilipinas' games in the next two windows of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in November and February 2021.



"Ang PBA team owners at ang PBA ay nananatiling committed na suportahan ang Gilas," Marcial said in article posted in the league's official website.

This could mean that the league will hold PBA Season 46 not earlier than March.

FIBA Asia earlier announced it will adopt a bubble-type format for the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in November and February 2021 due to the health crisis.

When asked about the league's participation in Gilas' schedule in November, Marcial said the league has yet to hear from Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, the sport's national governing body.

"Ang binanggit sa amin ni SBP president Al Panlilio ay February, and we're committed to that. Walang pagbabago sa commitment ng PBA sa SBP at Gilas," said Marcial.

The Philippines is clustered in Group A with Indonesia, Korea and Thailand. The top three teams will advance to the FIBA Asia Cup tournament proper.

Gilas Pilipinas cruised to a 100-70 victory over Indonesia in the first window of the qualifiers last February before the tournament was halted.

Thirdy Ravena, who is now part of Japanese B. League's San-En NeoPhoenix, came off the bench with 23 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

Roger Pogoy and CJ Perez chipped in 16 points and 11 points for Gilas, respectively.

The Filipinos were supposed to take on South Korea on November 27 before tackling Thailand on November 30 in the next window.