Isabella Preston (7) celebrates after scoring against Vietnam in the 2024 AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers, September 24, 2023 at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Center in Hanoi. AFC photo.

Isabella Preston scored a wonder goal as the Philippine women's under-17 national team stunned Vietnam, 1-0, in the second round of the 2024 AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers on Sunday.

Both teams entered the match with three points in Group B, with the winner joining Australia in next year's tournament in Indonesia.

The young Filipinas enjoyed most of the possession in the first half at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Center in Hanoi, but they could not get past Vietnam goal-keeper Le Thi Thu with Nina Mathelus squandering some chances.

It was not until the 56th minute that the Filipinas U17s found the breakthrough, and it was a stunner. Tea Pidding drew a foul from just inside Vietnam's half, and Preston lined up to take the free kick. She launched a rocket into the box that found the top corner, out of Le's reach.

The Philippines' defense held firm the rest of the way, though they also squandered some chances to put the game to bed. Mathelus in particular had a one-on-one opportunity later in the second half but sent her attempt wide.

Vietnam would not be able to find the equalizer, however, and the young Filipinas are now headed to the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup for the first time ever.

"We left it all out the field today, we put everything on the line. We're so excited to go to the Asian Cup," said team captain Ariana Markey after the match.

Also qualified are hosts Indonesia, defending champions Japan, 2019 runners-up North Korea, 2019 third-placers China, Group A winner South Korea, Group A second-placer Thailand, and Group B winner Australia.

The 2024 AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup will be held in Indonesia from April 7 to 20 next year.