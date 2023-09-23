V-League: FEU, Perpetual Help contest Finals berth

FEU's Keisha Bedonia in action against Perpetual Help. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Far Eastern University and Perpetual Help will dispute the second and last ticket to the Finals of the Women's V-League Collegiate Challenge on Sunday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Lady Tamaraws forced a decider after claiming a 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-13 win over the Lady Altas last Friday, with rookie Keisha Bedonia coming up big.

"Ang mindset siguro is gagawin naming doble, o kung kaya triple o higit pa, yung init. Kasi for sure 'yun rin ang mararamdaman ng Perps, sino ba naman ang gustong natalo, di ba," said FEU interim coach Manolo Refugia.

First serve is at 2:00 p.m., with the winner advancing to play College of St. Benilde. The Lady Blazers swept University of the East in their own best-of-3 Finals series.

At 4:00 p.m., it will be Ateneo vs. La Salle for the last Finals berth in the men's division.

The Green Spikers stunned their archrivals, 25-21, 25-21, 25-21, in Game 2 last Friday with Noel Kampton torching the Blue Eagles for 26 points.

"Lagi kong sinasabi sa kanila nagagawa nating sa training, and the least I could do is 'yung trust ko sa kanila, 'yung belief ko na nagagawa natin kahit ano pa 'yung gusto natin," said acting De La Salle head coach Jose Roque.

The winner will play University of Santo Tomas in the finals. The Golden Spikers toppled Far Eastern University in their own semis affair.