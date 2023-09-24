NBA legend Dominique Wilkins coaches a young Pinoy player during a basketball clinic at the NBA Community Gym on September 24, 2023. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- What will it take to bring back the prestige of the NBA Slam Dunk competition?

For NBA great Dominique Wilkins, the league needs players who are willing to go all out while going for the dunk.

"What I think you need to be added? Guys that are not afraid to lose. That's the only thing you could add," said the former Atlanta Hawks star who visited the Philippines on Sunday as part of the NBA Cares program.

"Other than that, you have to want to do it. You gotta wanna do it for the fans."

Wilkins is widely viewed by many NBA fans as one of the most acrobatic dunkers in NBA history, earning him the nickname "The Human Highlight Film".

He figured in epic slam dunk contests against fellow NBA legend Michael Jordan and fellow Hawk Spud Webb in the 1980s before becoming the NBA Slam Dunk king in 1985 and 1990.

In 2021, he was honored as one of the league’s greatest players of all-time by being named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

Dominique Wilkins pose with his students following their basketball clinic. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News

On Sunday, Wilkins held a basketball clinic for young ballers, mostly students in Mandaluyong City, at the NBA Community Gym.

Wilkins, who has also visited the Philippines in 2009, said he wanted to give the Filipino players "a chance to do something special."

"You got to continue to give them resources and opportunities to get there. That's why we're here," he said.

He also advised the ballers to continue playing the game they love to improve their skills.

"Just to continue to love the game, continue to work on the game. Watch not just the NBA but college basketball to be able to get as much knowledge as you can. If you do that you give yourself options to play at a different level," he said.