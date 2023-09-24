Patrick Perez delivers PH's first medal in Asian Games

Patrick King Perez in action in the men's individual poomsae competition of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, September 24, 2023. POC-PSC Media Pool.

Taekwondo's Patrick King Perez is the first Filipino athlete to win a medal in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

This, after he claimed bronze in the men's individual poomsae on Sunday at the Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre.

Perez opened his campaign by beating Souksavanh Chanthilath of Laos, 7.700 to 7.440, in the round-of-16. He then assured himself of a medal with another win over Nepal's Prem Bahadur Limbu, 7.560 to 7.160, in the quarterfinals.

Patrick King Perez secures the bronze medal, against Taiwan's Yun Zhong Ma in the Men's Individual Poomsae event!

You've made your country proud, Patrick! Congratulations! 🇵🇭🙌#POCAtAsianGames2022 #19thAsianGames #HangzhouAsianGames #TeamPhilippines pic.twitter.com/1vl3Mj39PB — Philippine Olympic Committee - POC (@OlympicPHI) September 24, 2023

He missed out on a place in the finals after losing to Ma Yun Zhong of Chinese Taipei in the semis, with Ma putting up a score of 7.450 to Perez's 6.910.

Korea's Wanjin Kang eventually defeated Ma in the final, 7.730 to 7.480, for the gold medal.

The Philippines' other bet in poomsae, Jocel Lyn Ninobla, bowed to Korea's Yeayen Cha in the round-of-16, 7.680 to 7.560. Cha went on to win the gold medal.

