MPL Season 12: 'Sensui instincts' prevail as Blacklist send AP Bren to 3rd straight loss

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 24 2023 09:16 PM

Courtesy: MPL Philippines 
MANILA - Blacklist International on Sunday sent AP Bren to their third straight loss after a 2-1 win to end the first half of their MPL Season 12 campaign at third place, at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati. 

With the series tied 1-1, and AP Bren holding a slight lead, a crucial lord take by Stephen "Sensui" Castillo completely turned the rubber match in favor of Blacklist International. 

A counter-play by Blacklist International along the inhibitor turrets made enough opening for the final push, with Kiel "Oheb" Soriano going for a three man takedown, before taking down the last man standing Marco "Super Marco" Requitano. 

Blacklist will face Echo on Friday, while AP Bren will face TNC Pro Team on Saturday.

