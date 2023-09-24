Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Blacklist International on Sunday sent AP Bren to their third straight loss after a 2-1 win to end the first half of their MPL Season 12 campaign at third place, at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

With the series tied 1-1, and AP Bren holding a slight lead, a crucial lord take by Stephen "Sensui" Castillo completely turned the rubber match in favor of Blacklist International.

A counter-play by Blacklist International along the inhibitor turrets made enough opening for the final push, with Kiel "Oheb" Soriano going for a three man takedown, before taking down the last man standing Marco "Super Marco" Requitano.

Blacklist will face Echo on Friday, while AP Bren will face TNC Pro Team on Saturday.