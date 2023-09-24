Gilas U16 fall to Australia in semifinals

Gilas Pilipinas U-16 team. FIBA.

The Gilas Pilipinas Under-16 team suffered a huge 92-36 defeat to Australia in the semifinals of the FIBA Under-16 Asian Championship, early Sunday morning (Manila time).

Fresh off an emotional upset over Japan in the quarterfinals, the Gilas Boys had few answers for the Australians and fell behind early, 7-22, after the opening period.

They scored just three points in the second quarter and despite finding their touch in the second half, the score was never in doubt as Australia led by as much as 60 points.

No Filipino player reached double-digits, with Cletz Amos and Irus Chua each putting up six points. Kieffer Alas, the hero of their win against Japan, had just two points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Despite the loss, Gilas is already assured of a spot in the FIBA Under-17 World Cup next year by virtue of reaching the last four of the tournament.

They will conclude their campaign tonight against China in the bronze medal match.

Australia will play New Zealand in the final.