The FEU Lady Tamaraws. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Far Eastern University cruised to a 25-16, 25-20, 25-17 victory over Perpetual Help to secure a finals spot in the V-League Women's Collegiate Challenge, Sunday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Lady Tamaraws set up a title showdown with College of St. Benilde, with Game 1 set for Wednesday, 2:00 p.m. at the same venue.

Gerzel Petallo stepped up for the Lady Tams in the third set, scoring back-to-back points to turn what had been a relatively slim 22-17 lead into match point. Chenie Tagaod wasted no chance in sealing the win with a kill.

"I focused and talked to them more to bring us back to our desired system and prevent Perpetual from gaining momentum," said interim head coach Manolo Refugia. "Perpetual also worked hard, and it was a tough match."

Tagaod finished with 17 points on 16 attacks, while Mitzi Panangin accounted for five of FEU's 12 blocks in the match. No Lady Alta reached double-digits, with Mary Rhose Dapol limited to nine points.

They will play the University of the East for the bronze medal.

In the men's division, De La Salle University overwhelmed Ateneo de Manila University, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19, in their own do-or-die semifinal to advance to the championship series.

JM Ronquillo led La Salle with 16 points while Simon Encarnacion registered 16 excellent sets.

Ateneo missed top spiker Jian Salarzon due to health concerns. Ken Batas and Amil Pacinio combined for 15 points for the Blue Eagles, who will play FEU for the bronze in the men's division.

La Salle will take on University of Santo Tomas in the championship round.