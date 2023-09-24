Cone says Oftana reminds him of a young Duremdes

Calvin Oftana of Gilas Pilipinas in action against the Changwon LG Sakers in a tune-up game on September 22, 2023 at the Philsports Arena in Pasig as part of preparations for the upcoming Asian Games. Gilas took home the win, 86-81. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Interim Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone was impressed by Calvin Oftana's performance against the Changwon LG Sakers during their tune-up last Friday.

Cone said the 6-foot-5 forward quickly adapted to the system they are enforcing for the upcoming Asian Games and was able to perform well against the visiting team.

Oftana fired 13 points and brought down 11 rebounds, while dishing out two assists in 21 minutes of play, helping Gilas win against Changwon, 86-81.

Cone said Oftana’s performance reminded him of a player he coached back when he was part of the Alaska Grand Slam squad in the 90s.

“Calvin might be a lot like Kenneth Duremdes,” said Cone. “When we played Kenneth in the old days, he stepped in and looked great from Day 1.”

“He won the MVP the year we traded for him. So Calvin has that same kind of feel (for the triangle).”

Cone is confident that Oftana will be a valuable asset when they compete in the Asian Games starting next Tuesday.

He also praised CJ Perez for his performance, as Perez scored eight points, grabbed three rebounds, and contributed two assists in the game against Changwon.

“(Perez) got a natural feel for what we’re doing, him and Calvin Oftana. They have a natural feel on what we’re running, the triangle,” he said.



