Ateneo off to strong start in SSL campaign; NU wins again

The NU Lady Bulldogs improved to 2-0. Handout/SSL.

MANILA -- Defending champion National University punched a ticket to the next round while Ateneo de Manila University made a triumphant debut in the 2023 Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2, Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Lady Bulldogs made quick work of San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 25-18, 25-15, 25-13, to improve to 2-0 in Pool A. The win also secured them a top two finish and a place in the next phase of the tournament.

Former UAAP rookie-MVP Bella Belen scored 13 points in just two sets, while Erin Pangilinan and Evangeline Alinsug added nine and eight points, respectively. It was NU's second win in as many days in SSL competition.

"Hindi kami dapat magpa-kampante kahit nanalo kami ng two games. Marami pa rin kaming dapat i-improve as a team," said Belen as NU eyes a Pool A sweep against winless Jose Rizal U next Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Blue Eagles secured a hard-earned 25-23, 25-20, 35-33 triumph over Mapua to give new coach Sergio Veloso a win in his coaching debut for the Katipunan spikers.

Lyann De Guzman starred with 14 points on 13 hits as rookie setter Katherine Cortez made her presence felt with 21 excellent sets.

De Guzman fired back-to-back hits in the extended third set with Cortez orchestrating the Ateneo attack. AC Miner and Sophia Buena added 11 points apiece as Gena May Hora chipped in 10 points.

"Nag-trust lang po ako sa teammates ko at sinasabihan din ako ni coach Sergio na gawin lang kung ano ‘yung training namin. Wag lang po ma-pressure tapos trust lang talaga sa teammates and coaches," said Cortez.

Ateneo has unbeaten and Pool D leader Far Eastern U (2-0) next on Saturday.

On the other hand, Roxie dela Cruz had 16 points to pace Mapua (0-2) as Katherine Santos, with nine points, served as the lone bright spot for San Sebastian (1-1).

Up next for Mapua and San Sebastian are Emilio Aguinaldo College (0-1) and University of the East (1-1), respectively, next weekend.