Agatha Wong falls short of podium in Asian Games

Filipina wushu artist Agatha Wong during the combined women's Taijijian and Taijiquan event of the 19th Asian Games, September 24, 2023 in Hangzhou, China. PSC-POC Media.

Filipina wushu artist Agatha Wong fell short of a podium finish in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Wong finished in fifth place in the combined women's Taijijian and Taijiquan competition, held Sunday at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre.

A five-time Southeast Asian Games champion, Wong entered the event with hopes of making the podium after nabbing the bronze in Jakarta in 2018.

But she managed just seventh place in the Taijiquan with a score of 9.720, before rebounding in the Taijijian where her 9.736 was good for third place.

However, her combined score 19.456 was not enough to put her on the podium.

China's Tong Xin (19.696) won gold, followed by Basma Lachkar of Brunei (19.502) and Suijin Chen of Hong Kong (19.476). Sydney Chin of Singapore was in fourth place at 19.460.

There were tough results elsewhere for Team Philippines on Sunday.

The pair of Jude Garcia and James Buytrago succumbed to Indonesia's Bintang Akbar and Mohammad Ashfiya, 17-21, 21-16, 15-6, in the round-of-16 of men's beach volleyball.

Gen Eslapor and Floremel Rodriguez took down Macau's Leong On Leng and Law Weng Sam, 21-15, 21-15, but Grydelle Matibag and Khylem Progella absorbed a 16-21, 23-25 defeat to Thailand in their own round-of-16 matches.

In Rugby 7s, the Philippine Volcanoes were routed by Malaysia, 24-7, and by Hong Kong, 43-5, in their first matches in Pool A.



RELATED VIDEO