UE opens Shakey’s Super League with tight win vs Mapua

Photo from Plus Network's YouTube channel

MANILA – The University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors were off to a good start as they survived the Shakey’s Super League opening with a five-set win against the Mapua Lady Cardinals.

On Saturday, the Lady Warriors eked out a 31-33, 25-20, 25-23, 21-25, 15-12 victory over the gritty Cardinals at Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

KC Cepada finished the game with 16 points built on 15 attacks and an ace.

"Na-maintain po namin ’yung composure namin by trusting each other," she said after the match. "I-improve pa namin lahat. Mas gagalingan pa namin sa next games namin."

Down 16-18 in the third, UE turned to Cepada to snatch the upper hand off a series of powerful hits, 19-18.

An attack error by UE tied the score at 22 but Ja Lana provided the crucial attacks for the Lady Warriors to hold a 2-1 advantage in the match.

In the fourth set, Lana and Cepada joined forces to slowly create a gap between the two teams, 13-11. But Mapua rallied and took the lead once more after a drop and block by Nicole Ong, 15-13.

The Lady Cardinals extended their lead to 19-15 after a series of errors from their opponents. Roxie dela Cruz made it a 21-16 separation off an ace and made sure to force a fifth set.

It was a nip and tuck battle in the deciding frame as both teams exchanged points back and forth until Mapua committed an attack error for a 9-7 lead for UE.

A quick hit of Lia Pelaga followed by an ace pushed the Lady Warriors near the win, 12-8.

The Lady Cardinals threatened to come back as they trimmed the gap to 12-14 but they later on committed a service error.