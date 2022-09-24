SSL: Lady Altas escape San Beda to open campaign

Photo from Plus Network YouTube channel

MANILA -- The Perpetual Help Lady Altas fended off the San Beda Lady Red Warriors to open their campaign in the Shakey's Super League Saturday.

The Lady Altas leaned on rookie Shaila Omipon in the late fourth set run to hack out a narrow 26-24, 21-25, 25-23, 27-25 win over the Lady Red Warriors.

Omipon tallied 17 big points, including a series of crucial hits to give her team its first game win in the tournament.

"At first po, pressured, kinakabahan as a rookie po. Pero tingin ko po may mas ii-improve pa po yung laro namin," she said after the game.

Ahead 2-1, Perpetual appeared to be losing steam in the fourth set as they trailed 15-17.

But Mary Rhose Dapol came alive, scoring a series of points to give the Lady Altas the lead, 20-19.

San Beda quickly regained the advantage after a block, 22-20, until Omipon delivered some goods for the Altas and tied the match at 23.

Kat Molina put the Lady Red Warriors at set point but Omipon hammered an off the block hit before San Beda committed another error to end the game.