Spikers' Turf Open: National U steps closer to finals

National U-Sta. Elena proved too much for PGJC-Navy in their semifinals match on Saturday at at the Paco Arena.

The Nationals outclassed the Sealions, 25-21, 25-17, 26-24, and stepped closer to the finals of the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference.

Wresting the solo lead at 2-0, Sta. Elena assured itself of at least a tie for the second finals berth.

The loss felled Navy to 1-1 with Cignal and VNS-One Alicia trying to match that card and stay in the finals hunt.

"Credit to the boys, they really wanted to win. But it's all hard work," said Sta. Elena coach Dante Alinsunurin.

The Sealions matched the Nationals’ 40 attack points but the Sta. Elena's defensive wall came into play with 12 kill blocks, 9 more than their rivals.

Nico Almendras scored the highest with 16 points while defensive specialist Obed Mukaba went on scoring mode for 14 points. Josh Retanar was also impressive with 21 sets, 3 attack points, and 3 blocks.

Joeven dela Vega delivered 15 points for the Navy while Jao Umandal added 10 points. Greg Dolor was held to just 6 points.

