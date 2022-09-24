Cignal eliminated VNS-One Alicia from the finals race with a 3-set victory in the 2022 Spikers Turf Open Conference on Saturday at the Paco Arena.

Despite struggling in the second set, the HD Spikers were able to squeeze out a 25-20, 26-24, 25-18 win in the semis.

Cignal will now square off with Navy to dispute the second finals berth on Tuesday with the winner facing Sta. Elena for the title.

The HD Spikers were able to step up despite the absence of Marck Espejo in the last two sets.

"Itong week sobrang exhausted kami, parang roller coaster na masaya noong nanalo kami noong Tuesday and then biglang down noong Thursday na supposed to be sa amin na," said Cignal head coach Dexter Clamor.

Louie Ramirez finished with 16 points while JP Bugaoan added 13 hits and Chumason Njigha chipped in 7 points for the HD Spikers.

Espejo settled for 1 point before exiting with a slight heel injury.

The Griffins got 11 points each from San Andres and Kevin Montemayor. They were sent packing from the finals race with a 0-2 card.