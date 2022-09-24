Home  >  Sports

PBA: Powell sinks game winner as Bay Area squeaks past NorthPort

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 24 2022 07:04 PM

Bay Area pulled off an escape act against NorthPort with a 105-104 win on Saturday in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Myles Powell scored 37 points, including the buzzer-beating trey that dropped the Batang Pier in a thrilling finish.

It was Powell's follow-up to his 41-point output during Bay Area's successful PBA debut.

The loss ruined Robert Bolick's 33-point output for NorthPort which went toe-to-toe against the Dragons in the payoff period.

