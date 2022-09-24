PBA: Blackwater bounces back with victory over Phoenix

Blackwater bounced back from a humiliating defeat to Bay Area with a 97-85 win over Phoenix Super LPG on Saturday's PBA Commissioner's Cup at Mall of Asia Arena.

Baser Amer led the Bossing's balanced attack with 24 points, while import Cameron Krutwig added 17 points to go with his 16 rebounds and 7 assists.

Four other Bossing dished out double digit figures as they improved to 1-1.

(More details to follow.)

