International Team member Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa tees the first hole during four-ball matches of the 2022 Presidents Cup on September 23, 2022. Erik S Lesser, EPA-EFE

Filipino golf fans will be treated to one of the year’s biggest sporting events in the 2022 Presidents Cup.

Twelve of the best American golfers will battle 12 counterparts from around the world – save for Europe as that is the Ryder Cup competition – from September 22 to 25 at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

US team captain Davis Love III will lead a stellar but young American cast that includes veterans Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Kevin Kirsner, Xander Schauffele, as well as newcomers Sam Burns, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler.

The international team will be captained by South African Trevor Immelman who will look to veterans Adam Scott (Australia), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) Sungjae Kim (South Korea), Sebastian Muñoz (Colombia), and Si Woo Kim (South Korea) to lead a team with several first-timers that includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa), Corey Connors (Canada), Cam Davis (Australia), Tom Kim (South Korea), K.H. Lee (South Korea), Taylor Pendrith (Canada), and Mito Pereira (Chile).

Due to the pandemic, this will be the first Presidents Cup since 2019, when Tiger Woods captained the US to a narrow victory over the Ernie Els-led International squad.

The Americans are 10-1-1 in this biennial competition.

The 2022 Presidents Cup will be televised locally on Premier Sports 2 and TapGo TV on September 24 (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.), and September 26 (midnight to 6 a.m.).