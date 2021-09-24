PBA: SMB's Romeo leads in scoring in Philippine Cup

San Miguel's Terrence Romero topped the PBA Philippine Cup's scoring stats at the end of the eliminations.

Despite playing hurt, the three-time scoring champion averaged 19.0 points on 46.8 shooting percentage from the floor in just six games.

But TNT's prized rookie Mikey Williams is breathing down his neck at second spot with an average of 18.4 per game.

NorthPort's Robert Bolick came in third with 18.1 points per game, followed by Barangay Ginebra's Stanley Pringle (17.5 points) and San Miguel's CJ Perez (17.2 points).

The Magnolia duo of Paul Lee (17.0) and Ian Sangalang (16.9) came in at sixth and seventh, respectively. The Batang Pier's big man Greg Slaughter ranks eighth with 16.5 points. The final two spots belong to Jayson Perkins of Phoenix (16.4) and Magnolia's Calvin Abueva (16.1).

Meanwhile, Slaughter leads the league in rebounding (10.7) and blocks (2.3) after playing just six games.

Joining Slaughter among the top rebounders are Barangay Ginebra's Christian Standhardinger (10.5), six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel (9.8), Abueva (9.7), and Alaska's Yousef Taha (9.6).

Bolick also leads in assists with 7.3 per game, while Beerman Chris Ross topped the number of steals with 2.3 per game.

Williams leads all rookies in scoring, three-point field goals made, and assists (3.7), but NorthPort's Jamie Malonzo is close by in scoring (13.2).

Other rookies in the upper scoring bracket are top pick Joshua Munzon of Terrafirma (11.7), Calvin Oftana of NLEX (9.3), and Meralco’s Alvin Pasaol (9.7).

