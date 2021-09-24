MANILA -- The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) will conduct administrative proceedings against Daniel de Guzman after the San Miguel 3x3 player failed to show up at their scheduled video conference on Friday.

GAB chairman Baham Mitra summoned De Guzman after the basketball player was implicated in a game-fixing deal in a viral Facebook post.

"Daniel de Guzman didn't appear in GAB virtual meet invitation today. For failure to appear he is now blacklisted and admin proceedings shall commence," Mitra said in a message sent to ABS-CBN News.

The proceedings, he said, may lead to De Guzman losing his professional license to play.

“He shall not be allowed to use his license in the meantime and if proven guilty, he may lose his professional basketball players license,” said Mitra.

The viral Facebook post claimed De Guzman gave "tips" on the results of the Beermen's games.

The post was made after De Guzman allegedly gave a wrong "tip" for San Miguel's game against Barangay Ginebra last September 10, a 111-102 win for the Beermen.

The wrong tip apparently resulted in big losses for De Guzman's friends. The accuser posted screenshots of their conversations via Viber.

De Guzman has denied the accusations through his agent, Danny Espiritu, who told sports website Spin that he had asked his client if he was involved in the issue.

"He vehemently denied that he was the person doing the transaction," said Espiritu. "Hindi raw siya 'yan, at hindi niya alam paano siya na-involve d'yan."

