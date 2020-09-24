UAAP: UST appoints new athletic director after 'Sorsogon bubble' debacle

University of Santo Tomas (UST) has named a new athletics director following the bubble fiasco that rocked its men's basketball team, the school's news organization reported Thursday.

According to The Varsitarian, UST appointed Fr. Rodel S. Cansancio as acting IPEA Athletics Director on Tuesday.

He will be replacing Fr. Ermito G. de Sagon, who was also only an acting director.

The university will be forced to rebuild its basketball program following the controversial "Sorsogon bubble," where the Growling Tigers conducted a training camp in the province despite a potential violation of COVID-19 quarantine protocols.

Aldin Ayo was forced to resign as head coach as a fallout.

The UAAP has banned Ayo indefinitely "from participating, in any capacity, in all UAAP events and UAAP sanctioned-activities."

"The ban is based on the UST report that showed Ayo endangering the health and well-being of the student-athletes under his charge when he conducted the training during a government-declared state of public emergency intended to arrest the COVID-19 outbreak," the league said.