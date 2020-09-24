Teams excluded from NBA restart begin practicing

The eight NBA teams who did not make it to the "bubble" at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando have been given permission to start practicing.

The Associated Press reported that the eight teams -- Atlanta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Golden State, Minnesota, and New York -- are now allowed to hold team practices inside their own bubbles.

Day 1 in the lab ✔️



The Dubble, presented by @NetSuite pic.twitter.com/Kcsenf3rYO — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 24, 2020

Feels good to be home. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/IsuG2lG5V4 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) September 23, 2020

for the first time since March, we’re hooping as a team 🐺🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/ieju2OiKDS — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) September 23, 2020

They have to follow strict protocols as well, including daily COVID-19 testing.

Before getting the go-signal from the league, players from non-bubble teams were only allowed to do voluntary individual workouts.

According to the AP report, teams can hold scrimmages starting Wednesday (US time) until October 6.