Taekwondo: Pinoy jin claims gold in international virtual tourney

Filipino jin Rodolfo Reyes Jr. copped a gold medal in the recent 2020 Lents Taekwondo Worldwide Online Poomsae Open.

According to The Varsitarian, the Southeast Asian Games poomsae champion claimed the gold with an average of 7.35 points in the U-30 senior male category.

"I'm used to seeing judges in front of me to guide and rate my performance, but in the new normal cameras serve as our judges," noted the former UST poomsae team captain.

Korea's Choo Rok Oh settled for silver, while Taiwan's Choiu Mu En got the bronze.

Reyes also won the gold in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games by besting Thailand, Myanmar and Malaysia. He scored 8.349 points in the men's individual event at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

