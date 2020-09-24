Phoenix suffers setback, as PBA rejects Calvin Abueva inclusion in bubble

The Phoenix Super LPG's 2020 Philippine Cup campaign has suffered a hit after the PBA disallowed Calvin Abueva from joining the team in the league's bubble next month.

The Fuel Masters included the embattled power forward in their 25-man lineup for the PBA restart, but the league did not approve it due to Abueva's indefinite suspension.

"Because of Calvin's current status, we can only submit a 24-man lineup at the moment," Phoenix team manager Paolo Bugia said in a report by Spin.ph.

Abueva is in the middle of a suspension that was handed down in June 2019 for confronting a player and a fan, but has since apologized and satisfied the PBA's requirements for his return.

The league, however, has yet to decide when to allow Abueva to come back.

"Appealing for reinstatement is still an ongoing dialogue," said Bugia.

"So 24-man muna kami. We are still awaiting final word from the PBA and still hopeful a decision will come before the opening."

The deadline for submitting lineups is on Friday.

The PBA is set to begin its restart on October 11.