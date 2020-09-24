NBA: Steph Curry, Draymond Green to miss Warriors' mini-camp

Two-time Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry and All-Star Draymond Green will not attend the Golden State Warriors' minicamp, head coach Steve Kerr has confirmed.

The Warriors, along with the seven other NBA teams who did not qualify for the Disney World bubble, have been given permission to start training this week.

Curry and Green will miss the minicamp for family reasons, said Kerr.

"We are well aware of their circumstances. They both have important family issues to attend to, and so they have excused absences," said Kerr, who also emphasized that the camp is voluntary.

The coach added that he was not worried about the pair missing the camp, which marks the first time in six months that the Warriors have been able to train together since NBA games were suspended in March.

"I'm not worried about Steph and Draymond; I know how hard they work and I know they'll be prepared for next season," said Kerr.

Curry played just five games in the season after suffering a hand injury in October. Green battled through an injury-riddled season as well, but the Warriors managed just 15 wins in the season.

Meanwhile, Kerr expects All-Star guard Klay Thompson to join the team later in the week, once he completes his quarantine protocols. The Warriors as well as the other non-Disney teams are training in their own "bubbles."

"He's doing well," Kerr said of Thompson, who suffered an ACL injury in the 2019 NBA Finals against Toronto. "He worked out here at the facility for several days in a row, maybe four or five days in a row with Chris DeMarco, and Chris gave me really positive updates."

"I was here for a couple of those days and got a chance to see him. Klay looks great, and he's anxious to play, so we're excited about that," he added.

The Warriors' minicamp will be a more flexible affair compared to a more traditional training camp, said Kerr, and they are putting more emphasis on the team's bonding and togetherness after having missed each other for months.

"It's just being together. It's been a long time since we've had the group together, and part of it is these guys just love to play basketball and compete, so we want to give them that opportunity," said Kerr.