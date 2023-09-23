Volleyball: Lady Blazers off to winning start in SSL

The CSB Lady Blazers. Handout/SSL.

MANILA -- Reigning NCAA champion College of St. Benilde overcame a shaky start before taking a four-set win over Letran in their first game of the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2.

The Lady Blazers hacked out a tough 20-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-22 triumph, Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Aside from overcoming a loss in the opening set, St. Benilde also had to recover from a deficit in the fourth set before sealing the win in an hour and 59 minutes. They now have a 1-0 record in Pool C.

"Pangit ‘yung laro namin. Either pagod kami, underestimated ‘yung kalaban or masyado kaming eager. So, pangit ‘yung laro namin. Let’s see sa second and third game," St. Benilde head coach Jerry Yee said in a blunt assessment of his squad's performance.

Four players scored double-digits for the Lady Blazers, led by Gayle Pascual with 14 points on 12 attacks. Jade Gentapa and Michelle Gamit each had 13 points, while Zamantha Nolasco added 11 on four blocks for the two-time reigning NCAA champions.

After dropping the opening set to the Oliver Almadro-coached Letran, the Lady Blazers rediscovered their groove in the next two frames. They dominated Sets 2 and 3, 25-14, 25-18. But the Lady Knights built an 18-14 lead in the fourth set and threatened to force a deciding frame.

CSB trimmed the gap to just 21-22 before Pascual took over in anchoring a 4-0 finishing kick for the team’s first win in the SSL Season 2.

Letran, which also bowed to University of Santo Tomas with a 21-25, 23-25, 14-25 loss, stayed winless in two matches in Pool C despite the 25 points from Gia Marcel Maquilang.