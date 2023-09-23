V-League: CSB clinches Finals spot but FEU forces do-or-die

Action between College of St. Benilde and University of the East in the V-League Women's Collegiate Challenge. PVL Media.



MANILA -- College of St. Benilde is through to the finals of the V-League Women's Collegiate Challenge after a comprehensive 25-21, 25-13, 25-10 sweep of the University of the East, Saturday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Skipper Clo Mondoñedo put up a brilliant all-around performance, finishing with 15 excellent sets that led to 49 attack points for the reigning NCAA champions.

"Naging relaxed sila this time, probably because lagi nilang nakakasama 'yung UE," said CSB head coach Jerry Yee, who also calls the shots for the Lady Warriors.

The Lady Blazers had also swept UE, 25-22, 25-13, 25-12, in Game 1 of the best-of-3 series last Wednesday.

They have to wait for their Finals opponent, however, after Far Eastern University pulled off a 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-13, win over Perpetual Help in their own semis Game 2 to force a deciding match.

"Good thing is we have an extra day off. Yun 'yung advantage namin sa (makakalaban namin sa finals)," added Yee.

Gayle Pascual came away with 13 points, including 12 on attacks while Zam Nolasco dominated the net and slammed in 12 kills.

Caseiy Dongallo scored 17 points for the Lady Warriors, whose bid suffered a big blow with the sidelining of Tin Ecalla, who sustained an ankle injury in the third set.

Meanwhile, Chenie Tagaod came through in crunch time for the Lady Tamaraws, firing 25 points on 23 kills and two aces.

"We prepared hard for this one. We reviewed our lapses the first time out and the girls responded to the challenge so we were able to get this comeback win,” said FEU interim coach Manolo Refugia in Filipino.

Keisha Bedonia added 16 points while playmaker Tin Ubaldo anchored the Lady Tamaraws’ offense with 18 excellent sets.

FEU and Perpetual Help will dispute the last semis berth on Sunday.