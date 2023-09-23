Evangeline Alinsug of NU in action against UE. Handout/SSL.

MANILA -- National University started its title defense in the Shakey's Super League in emphatic fashion on Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Lady Bulldogs overpowered the University of the East, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15, for a triumphant start to their campaign in the SSL Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2. Evangeline Alinsug and incoming rookie Arah Ellah Panique each had 11 points in the win.

National U now has a 1-0 record in Pool A.

Reigning SSL MVP Alyssa Solomon and skipper Erin Pangilinan had eight and seven points, respectively, while Bella Belen added five. The veterans saw limited action, as NU only needed 71 minutes to defeat UE.

It was a fitting welcome for Norman Miguel, who is returning to helm the Lady Bulldogs.

"Masaya ako kasi I’m back after the pandemic. Mas masaya ako kasi ‘yung trust, andoon pa rin. Masaya na panalo pero meron ka kasi kahit paano na expectations diba. Siguro, dahil first game pa lang at yung all-to-play so parang nagmi-mix and match pa lang," said Miguel.

"At least nakita namin kung ano pa kailangan trabahuhin as preparation for the UAAP," he added.

UE, which opened its campaign with a 25-14, 25-21, 25-19 over Jose Rizal U, slid to 1-1 in Pool A.

NU goes for a 2-0 slate against San Sebastian College-Recoletos (1-0) on Sunday.