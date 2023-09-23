Onic Philippines share high fives after securing Game 1 against Minana EVOS. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA - Onic Philippines rolled to their 3rd straight win after sweeping Minana EVOS, 2-0, in their best run yet during MPL Season 12 held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Minana EVOS fell short of beating Onic Philippines in two games as they failed to hold the fort against their rivals.

Minana was inches away from starting its own comeback when Onic's minions swarmed around their base in the 17th minute.

"Sobrang haba ng naging team fight so ang nangyari noong nakakapatay sila sa Onic, yung call nila puro 'go go go'. Parang siguro di nakita pero hindi na umabot. Yung tatlong natira sinusubukang umabot... Nasobrahan sila sa habol," Minana coach Joshua Alfaro said.

With inadequate time left to retreat, Onic Philippines' minions wasted no time to help the Hedgehogs secure the win.

It seemed like the same story in Game 1 for the Hedgehogs, who dominated the latter half of the series to draw the first Game.

Onic will face Omega on Sunday as they seek to end the first half of the season on a high note, while Minana will face Omega next Saturday.