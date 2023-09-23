Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - A base takedown by the Lord was all it took for ECHO to seal their sweep against AP Bren during their MPL Season 12 match at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati City.

ECHO now holds a large lead with 18 points in the standings, with AP Bren below them with 11 points.

The win happened at the heels of a three-man takedown by ECHO, countering a kill on Alston "Sanji" Pabico" before the Lord single-handedly obliterated the base.

ECHO kicked off the series with a dominant Game 1 win.

AP Bren fall to a back-to-back losing skid as a result.

AP Bren will have another chance to end the first half of the season on a high note against Blacklist International on Sunday, while ECHO will face Blacklist again next week.