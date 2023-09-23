MPL Season 12: Blacklist hold on to 3rd with 2-1 escape of TNC

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Blacklist International keep their hold on 3rd place in the standings after toppling over TNC Pro Team, 2-1, in their MPL Season 12 clash held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

With three men down for TNC in the 18th minute of Game 3, Blacklist went for the final push.

Stephen "Sensui" Castillo's lord take turned the game towards Blacklist's favor, in the 18th minute of Game 1, before John Vincent "Innocent" Banal's gave the Codebreakers a taste of their own medicine with a comeback game and a lord take of their own.

Blacklist now has a 4-2 scorecard with 10 points, while TNC Pro Team remain at 8th place with a 1-5 standing, and 4 points.

TNC will try and end their first half of the season on a high note with a game against RSG Philippines at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, while Blacklist will face Bren Esports for the second seed.