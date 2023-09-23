MPL S12: RSG stops bleeding, sweeps Omega

MANILA - RSG Philippines ended a two-game losing skid after sweeping Smart Omega, 2-0, in their MPL Season12 matchup, Saturday afternoon.

After ending last week with their worst record, RSG Philippines dominated both games against Omega, who are currently at 5th place.

Omega dominated the first 18 minutes of play in Game 1. But Nathanael "Nathzzz" Estrologo's petrify play on three Omega players turned the game around in favor of the MSC 2022 champions.

Taking down Andoryuuu and Ryota, RSG went for the lord and the last seven minutes of Game 1 were all theirs.

RSG kept Omega to just two kills in Game 2, as they dominated the objectives en route to a convincing victory.

Eman "EMANN" Sangco took away the series MVP honors after a consistent performance in both Games 1 and Games 2

RSG will face a struggling TNC Pro Team, while Omega will face former teammate Dean "Raizen" Sumagui's Onic Philippines the same day.