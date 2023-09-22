Kenneth "Nets" Barro during Onic PH's bout against TNC Pro Team. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Onic Philippines on Friday swept TNC Pro Team to secure back-to-back wins during MPL Season 12 held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati, Friday evening.

TNC Pro Team, who are at 8th place, are currently on a four-game winning skid, as Onic Philippines notched their first set of back-to-back wins for this season.

"Momentum na rin ito and tatlo ang laban namin. Sobrang confident namin para bukas," ONIC Philippines jungler Dean "Raizen" Sumagui said in a post-match press conference.

With Czedrick "Yoshinu" Romero at the helm of Game 1 Onic Philippines, made quick work of the Phoenix Army.

Raizen's total control of the jungle objectives over King "K1NGKONG" Perez in Game 2 spelled domination for the Hedgehogs as they nabbed their 2nd straight series win.

Onic Philippines will face Minana EVOS on Saturday's quadruple-header, while TNC will have another tall order ahead of them as they face Blacklist International on Sunday.