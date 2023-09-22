Watch more News on iWantTFC

The new Mobile Legends: Bang Bang patch, as it is, is one of the largest this year.

Aside from a brand new interface, the hero adjustments seemed to favor Smart Omega with its remaining players from its core lineup - Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog, Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic, and Duane "Kelra" Pillas.

"It's something na ginamit nila sa MSC yung ganoong playstyle. From there tiningnan namin ang heroes na pwuede naming gamitin. It doesn't matter kung ano ang resulta. Ang maganda mas maganda ang resulta," head coach Ronel "Stronger" Tan told the press after their 2-1 win against AP Bren.

It also favors a familiar composition -- such as that Blacklist International, particularly with the support-utility meta which lead them to three MPL championships and the world title in 2021.

In an interview with the press following their 2-1 win over AP Bren, Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic said reviewing Blacklist International's previous footages could help players, inside and outside the esports scene adjust to the current patch.

He even joked about it through chat with Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, known as one of the major pillars, if not the major pillar of the support/healer meta.

"Sobrang ganda ng update at timing kasi support utility talaga ang meta. Type ko yung mga ganoong hero. Sabi ko pa nga kay OhMyV33nus [sa chat] na 'pinababalik ka ata ni Moonton, lahat ng hero mo binuff," E2MAX said.

Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas agreed, adding that reviewing Blacklist's gameplay also helped them along the way.

"Pinag-aralan talaga namin ang Blacklist kasi pagdating sa healer o utility, si OhMyV33nus. Blacklist," he said.

And it showed just that as they won with Blacklist's signature picks.

Omega's El Kapitan used Angela, one of OhMyV33nus' signature picks, and Novaria - a roamer pick that OhMyV33nus popularized in MPL Season 12. Angela, a support hero, was one of those who received major improvements this week.

"Marami akong natutunan sa kaniya simula noong nakalaban ko siya at sa playstyle niya siyempre kaya yung playstyle na support yun ang nilalaro niya. Sila ang nag-champion doon. Kumbaga, siya yung tinitingnan mo na kapag ganoong type ng hero, walang basehan kung 'di siya so papanoorin mo talaga ang ganoong play at paano mo mapapagana," E2MAX said.