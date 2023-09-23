How NCAA, UAAP teams made most out of busy preseason

The NCAA holds a press conference in Pasay City ahead of the opening of its 99th season. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The summer that preceded the NCAA Season 99 and UAAP Season 86 basketball tournaments was one of the busiest in recent years.

Regular preseason competitions returned and invitational cups sprung left and right; collegiate squads were more than happy to join as many as they could to perfect their preparations for their mother leagues.

If there was one player who underwent the eye of the storm, it was De La Salle University’s Ben Phillips.

The dual-varsity Green Archer in basketball and volleyball just concluded his spiking season for the green and white and finished his Master’s Degree in Business Administration in April.

He immediately proceeded to rejoin head coach Topex Robinson’s group to prepare for UAAP Season 86.

“It was really hard because I was just coming off my volleyball season,” Phillips opened up about his challenging offseason stretch.

Phillips trained twice a day earlier in the year when the volleyball tournament was still ongoing. Then, he was named part of the Gilas Pilipinas men’s senior pool that flew to Cambodia for the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games along with his brother Mike last May -- a milestone too difficult to turn down.

Ben Phillips played volleyball and basketball for La Salle in Season 85. UAAP Media.

Ever the multi-tasker, Phillips said he only has the Green Archers’ “topnotch strength and conditioning coaches in the program” to thank for as their unsung heroes.

“They really prepared us in our practice schedules. We have hard days, medium days, light days, weights, all of that, different times during and past the tournaments, so they make sure we don’t peak early and we have fun,” the incoming graduate school student said.

“We didn’t have major or minor injuries even if we played so many tournaments.”

In late April, the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup opened to provide schools opportunities for their B squads to compete. Not long after, the staple Filoil Ecooil Preseason Cup and PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup 2023 conference both commenced.

That window from April to June provided teams a generous slate of games to fine-tune their systems, but all were also wary of the challenge it posed in terms of avoiding wear and tear or injuries.

There were instances where teams needed to play two games on the same day. How coaching staffs managed to sneak everything in less than 24 hours to ensure everything is smooth-sailing was also an extra responsibility with little room for errors.

“We use a deep roster, really. We try to keep the minutes down which allows us to go ahead and lift weights four days a week. We never miss on that. Even on game days, they’re lifting weights,” Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin shared.

Baldwin’s Blue Eagles ruled the Pinoyliga Cup at a time where virtually the same selection of players saw action in the Filoil Cup.

The reigning UAAP men’s champions also participated in the Ballout Collegiate Champions Cup invitational, maximizing all opportunities to play games.

The veteran tactician describes the summer as “overplaying the games card” compared to last season, but at the same time, a welcome development as they admittedly lacked preparation prior to Season 85.

“The players that are playing on the roster on a given day, the other group of players that are not playing are practicing. We split our coaching staff,” he said.

“It’s always a guessing game, and if you do hit the bullseye, you’re fortunate, you’re lucky. We’ll just work to make the best out of the situation and focus when we are practicing on the things we need to improve on which the games teach.”

Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin. Handout/FilOil.

Ateneo was eliminated early in the Filoil Cup won by its Katipunan rival University of the Philippines (UP), but got back to win another preseason crown behind tournament Most Valuable Player Kai Ballungay as the Blue Eagles swept the Filbasket Las Piñas Championship in July.

With so many departing players, the 6-foot-7 forward is grateful to have a productive preseason to gauge at which level the Blue Eagles are thus far.

“It’s something that we didn’t really get last season and it’s something we really valued. We have a long way to go but I think these tournaments are really doing us well,” Ballungay said.

Ateneo and La Salle then renewed its famed rivalry down south in the Kadayawan Festival invitational in Davao last August.

Baldwin bared that Ateneo almost pulled out of it owing to the fact that there was just a “smorgasbord of games” but ultimately looked forward to the tournament as a simulation of the UAAP.

“Adamson is there, La Salle is there, San Beda’s top team is there, Benilde is there,” he said.

“We know that that’s going to be a step closer to what we’re going to face come the UAAP season.”

The Green Archers took home the title in front of what Phillips describes as an environment good for their rookies since it was very similar to what they will be experiencing once more come late September.

“It’s just an amazing experience,” Phillips mentioned. “I think ‘yung team chemistry namin is really starting to come together, kasi mayroon kami nung Japan (trip). We’re able to really gel and prepare for the UAAP, and we’re able to simulate the UAAP atmosphere, things like that.”

For NCAA runners-up De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, the preseason became the ideal period to reintegrate seniors MVP Will Gozum, who fractured one of his left fingers earlier in the year.

“We really need games to assess where we are. Kami, Will Gozum came from an injury so we had to reintegrate him. At the start of the preseason, ‘yung maraming games, medyo hindi maganda. It showed in (the Filbasket), we lost all the games except the last,” assistant coach Gabby Severino said.

Benilde played Ateneo in the one-game final of the Filbasket tournament, and like the Taft side's counterparts, the Blazers were not spared either from busy stretches throughout their build-up.

As a workaround, Severino said the coaching staff often asked their players to go a little lighter while also limiting the on-floor minutes of key guys.

“Usually, when we have back-to-back games, if we can’t take a break, we just go light. We work hand in hand with our strength and conditioning coach, and then whoever played long in a particular game back-to-back, we kind of manage that,” he said.

“In the preseason, we also try to give experience to the other guys also.”

Ateneo wrapped up its preseason campaign with the World University Basketball Tournament, placing fourth. Benilde, La Salle, and other squads opted for closed-door scrimmages as both the NCAA and UAAP neared their respective opening dates.

Utilizing a one-of-a-kind summer to be thankful for, all that’s left to do for them is to translate it to the actual season where the games count more.

“It’s really good for us. We don’t think we hit our peak yet, and we still have so much strength to get there,” Phillips said.

