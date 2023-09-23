Bagunas, Espejo hope PH can build on Asian Games stint

Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo of the Philippine men's national volleyball team. ABS-CBN Sports/File.

MANILA -- Star spikers Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo are hopeful that the Philippine men's national volleyball team can build on their short stint in the 19th Asian Games.

The men's team competed in the Asiad for the first time in 49 years, going 1-2 in the group stage. Though they did not make the knockout rounds, both Bagunas and Espejo were pleased with their participation.

Their wish is that there can now be a continuous program for the men's team that will finally allow them to catch up with their neighbors and elevate their level of competitiveness.

"Sana magtuluy-tuloy yung training namin, sana huwag mahinto, and then sana sumali pa kami sa iba't ibang tournament para na din sa exposure and maka-gain kami ng experience," said Bagunas.

"Super thankful na nabigyan ng opportunity and chance to represent yung Philippine men's volleyball team dito sa Asian Games. And I hope na magtuluy-tuloy ito sa mga susunod na taon," added Espejo, who now plays professionally in Korea.

This was the first time that the men's national volleyball team played in the Asian Games since the 1974 Asian Games in Tehran, Iran. They dropped their first assignment against Southeast Asian rivals Indonesia, 22-25, 23-25, 20-25.

But a 25-23, 25-16, 25-12 sweep of Afghanistan in their next game kept them in the hunt for a playoff spot, before they bowed to powerhouse Japan, 19-25, 14-24, 23-25, in their last group stage game.

"Nakita ko naman yung improvement nga (Philippine) men's volleyball team, and sobrang nagulat din ako na lumalaban na kami dito sa Asian Games," said Bagunas.

The team is heading home on Saturday.