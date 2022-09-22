Recently signed Kyoto Hannaryz player Matthew Wright says losing a lot at Phoenix Super LPG was "very frustrating". PBA Images.

Former Phoenix Super LPG star Matthew Wright felt he needed to challenge himself, which is why he decided to move to Japan.

The Filipino-Canadian was the franchise player of the Fuel Masters since 2016 and to avoid getting complacent, he decided to suit up for Kyoto Hannaryz.

"I think it's going to be a great challenge because I feel like I was getting a little too comfortable in the Philippines after being there for six years," he said during the team's introductory presser.

"We didn't win a lot of games in Phoenix and it was very frustrating and I felt like I needed a change in scenery. And just new challenges for myself. I'm always constantly trying to become a better basketball player. I think that the main goal is to always strive for improvement and developing your game. And I felt like joining Kyoto would be the best fit for me."

The 31-year-old became the latest PBA player to make his way to the B.League.

Other Pinoy cagers who went out to try their luck in Japan include Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks, Greg Slaughter, Roosevelt Adams and Jay Washington.

"Who wouldn't want to play in a country like Japan? And in a city like Kyoto has been an amazing experience so far, I have nothing but good things to say about city and like I said, it's definitely gonna be a challenge, but challenges are your opportunity to rise to the occasion and get better. This is definitely gonna be very exciting for me," said Wright.

Wright will make his B.League on October 1 when the Hannaryz take on the Sendai 89ers.

Unlike in the PBA where he was one of the top scorers, Wright will be playing a different role this time.

"I think the difference is really more of a role standpoint, where I was a primary scorer in the PBA. And I think for us to be successful on this team, I'm gonna take more of an approach as a playmaker," he said.

"I think we have much better imports and we have a system that will allow me to still have freedom to play my game but I think the best way for us to win in Kyoto is to take more of a... be playing a lot more point guard this year. And that's not something that I'm not familiar with, I played point guard before in college, so it's going to be a challenge because it's more exciting."